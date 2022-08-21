Why Chief Justice Ramana thinks Andhra Pradesh should get Central aid

During his tenure as the CJI, Justice Ramana said he focused on filling up judicial vacancies and also building required infrastructure.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has said that Andhra Pradesh “suffered due to its bifurcation”, and urged the Union government to extend financial assistance to the State.

“There is a feeling of anguish among people that the State has been pushed backwards in terms of finances upon bifurcation. The Centre should extend financial support while people should work hard and drive the State on the path of progress,” CJI Ramana said on Saturday (August 20) while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the new courts complex in Vijayawada city.

In October 2013, the Union Cabinet approved the creation of a new State of Telangana by bifurcating the existing State of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014.

Justice Ramana said a society would progress only when there was peace and all sections were given due representation.

He pointed out to the appointment of judges in High Courts and the Supreme Court and said all regions, sections and women were given due representation.

“In the last 16 months of my tenure, we appointed 250 judges to high courts, 11 to Supreme Court and also 17 Chief Justices. Due representation was given to various sections in the appointments. This will enhance people’s faith in the judiciary,” Justice Ramana said.

“People should have respect towards and faith in judiciary. If people lose faith in judiciary, it will be a threat to democracy,” the CJI warned.

During his tenure as the CJI, Justice Ramana said he focused on filling up judicial vacancies and also building required infrastructure.

“Pending cases are the main problem, reasons for which are many. Judicial officers should have the eagerness to deliver justice within a short span of time. At the same time, lawyers should also extend their cooperation to strengthen the judicial system,” the CJI said.

Justice Ramana remembered his first senior K Ravindra Rao and other mentors who groomed him and helped him reach this position.

“They encouraged me in every step, because of which I rose to this position,” he said.

He exhorted senior advocates to spot the talent and groom their juniors and also provide the necessary encouragement to grow.

(With Agency inputs)