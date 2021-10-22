TTD opens special entry darshan for November, December

The temple body has opened the online quota registration of entry darshan for November and December on its website. The exact number of online darshan tickets released is unknown.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened the online quota registration of ₹300 special entry darshan for November and December from 9 am on Friday (October 22).

The slotted sarva darshan (SSD) tickets quota for the month of November will be open for online booking from 9 am on Saturday (October 23), a press release by TTD said.

#Alert Today morning 9AM Special Entry Darshan Quota for the month of November 2021 & December 2021 will be available for booking w.e.f. 22.10.2021 09:00 AM.#fridaymorning #Tirumala

22nd October #darshantickets — Tirumala Tirupathi updates (@ttd_updates) October 21, 2021

Advertisement

However, there is no clarity on the exact number of tickets to be open for online booking resulting in confusion among the devotees. The temple body has mandated the production of a second dose vaccine certificate and a Covid-19 negative test report for the devotees to be allowed for darshan. Pressure is scaling up on the TTD administration to increase the footfall at the temple following the execution of SoPs.

Also read: TTD finalises guidelines for Darshan post lockdown at Tirupati

Presently, only less than 30,000 pilgrims visit the temple on a daily basis. In the pre-Covid-19 period, the average footfall on normal days ranges between 70,000 and 80,000.