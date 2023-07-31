Tirupati laddus will not have Nandini ghee anymore; here’s why

Nandini dairy says TTD handed over the ghee contract to a different company, after buying its product for nearly 50 years

From next month, the famed Tirupati laddus are likely to taste different.

This is because the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has snapped ties with Karnataka’s Nandini ghee after ostensibly using them to make their laddus for nearly half a century.

According to Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which runs Nandini dairy, the TTD has handed over the supply of ghee to a different company, after buying their ghee for nearly 50 years.

This development comes in the wake of KMF increasing the prices of all Nandini milk products from August 1.

The TTD did not approve the higher price quoted by KMF and has gone ahead with another company to source the ghee, KMF president Bhima Nayak told the media at Ballari. Further, he added that the agreement is ending despite TTD saying many times that their laddus taste better since it is cooked in Nandini ghee.

However, he claimed that TTD had informed them through the e-procurement site that it has picked a company that has quoted the lowest price. “KMF ghee has an international market because of its quality. If any company has bid at a low price, I know they will compromise on quality,” he said, adding that Nandini ghee plays a major role in making the laddus tasty. The laddus will not be the same anymore, he stressed.

Triupati laddus are a popular prasad which devotees usually take home after a visit to the holy abode.

Last week, the Karnataka cabinet approved a ₹3 per liter hike in the price of Nandini milk. “The milk (toned) that costs ₹39 will be sold at ₹42 per liter from August 1,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.