Godavari turns ferocious, record flood expected in next 3 days

Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of a worst flood after a gap of 36 years as river Godavari has been turning ferocious by the hour, threatening to inundate tens of villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Godavari has been flowing close to the third danger level of 17 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, as a flood of 16.61 lakh cusecs was recorded on Thursday evening, with indication that it may rise further later tonight.

As over 18 lakh cusecs of floodwater has been discharged at upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana, all that will reach Cotton Barrage in the next few hours.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey on Friday afternoon to assess the devastation caused by the Godavari flood.

Given the rains in the upper catchment areas in Maharashtra and Telangana and the consequent rise in flood level, officials here anticipate a discharge of over 24 lakh cusecs over the next two days. This will be the highest flood in Godavari after the one in 1986.

As per the information available right now, the flood flow may touch 20 lakh cusecs by Friday evening and go further up the next day. We have been asked to prepare for a flood of up to 28 lakh cusecs, a district Collector told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)