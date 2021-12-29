BJP promises ‘cheap liquor’ at ₹50 per bottle if voted to power in AP

BJP Chief Somu Veerraju said that the political forces in the state had failed to develop the state despite the abundant resources and long sea coast it has

The BJP has promised to offer liquor at ₹50 per bottle in Andhra Pradesh, besides several initiatives, if voted to power in 2024 Assembly polls.

In a public meeting held on Tuesday, BJP state unit chief Somu Veerraju, lashing out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government and opposition Telugu Desam Party, said that the political forces in the state had failed to develop the state despite the abundant resources and long sea coast it has.

“I am telling you that one crore people are drinking (alcohol) in the state. If all of you people vote for BJP, we will offer you cheap liquor at ₹75. If the revenues are good, we will even supply at just ₹50, (not bad liquor), definitely a good one,” Veerraju said, indirectly pointing to high prices of liquor in the state.

Referring to some of the state government’s Direct Benefit Transfer schemes, the BJP leader said that on an average, a person consumes liquor for about ₹12,000 per month, and Jagan Mohan Reddy is “collecting all that amount and giving it back in the name of a scheme.”

Veerraju asserted that BJP is committed to making Amaravati the capital and developing the region in just three years, if voted to power in AP.

Describing Communists as “barking dogs”, Veerraju alleged that the left parties “have destroyed the country”.

Former Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Purandareswari and Rajya Sabha members YS Chowdary and MC Ramesh also spoke in the meeting.

