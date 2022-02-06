AP school reforms: 22,000 teacher promotions, digital classes for 8-10

Make sure the reforms are fully implemented by next academic year, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy tells Education Department officials

Under its educational reforms plans, the Andhra Pradesh government is set to promote over 22,000 teachers — from secondary grade teachers (SGT) to school assistants. Further, it plans to introduce digital learning from classes 8 to 10.

Also in the offing are several new schools, where the freshly promoted teachers shall also teach various subjects. Ahead of their promotion, slated for June 2022, these teachers will receive training to enhance their skills and other capabilities.

The AP Education Department has further accepted a recommendation made by the AP State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on not handing over non-academic work to teachers and headmasters.

Late last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a review meeting with officials from the Education Department. The officials summarised various aspects of the implementation of AP’s new education policy. They particularly elaborated on the six-category classification of schools and staffing of qualified/trained teaching faculty, said media reports.

Jagan is said to have directed the officials to make sure the reforms are fully implemented by the next academic year, which begins in June.