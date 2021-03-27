Andhra’s autonomous colleges stripped of freedom to set own questions

Colleges have been asked to follow questions provided by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

In a move that will strip the autonomous colleges in Andhra Pradesh off the freedom to set question papers on their own, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided they’ll now have to use the question papers provided by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Evaluation of the answer papers would also be done under the JNTU.

The chief minister announced the decision at a review meeting on various education initiatives.

Hitherto, autonomous colleges used to set their question papers on their own. However, that system now stands cancelled, as per the government’s announcement. The new system, according to the CM, is aimed at preventing malpractices in the examinations.

Jagan stressed that there should be job opportunities for graduates. Focus would be laid on developing skills of every student with thorough knowledge of their subjects.

The government is considering introduction of an apprentice system in every course to help the students improve their skills. Colleges were told to give the students the choice to select subjects.

The CM has also instructed the officials to study the degree education system in developed countries.