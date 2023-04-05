Andhra Pradesh lone state to release welfare calendar, claims Chief Minister

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy further said Andhra Pradesh state has distributed ₹2.96 lakh crore across 45 months to people as part of the state's plethora of welfare schemes

Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to release a welfare calendar in advance and implement the targeted schemes on schedule, said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement on Tuesday (April 4) night.

The southern state has distributed ₹2.96 lakh crore across 45 months to people as part of a plethora of welfare schemes through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT routes, he said.

As per the Andhra Pradesh calendar, which showcases the month-wise welfare schemes, April 2023 will introduce Jagananna Vasathi Deevena financial assistance for higher education programme and YSR EBC Nestam initiative to provide economic support for women.

“Ours is the only state in the country which is releasing the welfare calendar in advance and implementing it as per the schedule,” Reddy claimed.

What’s on from May 2023 to March 2024

In May, Andhra Pradesh state will distribute YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’s first tranche, YSR free crop insurance, Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s first tranche, YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohta’s first quarter and YSR Matsyakara Bharosa insurance scheme for families of fishers.

June will witness the implementation of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme in Andhra to increase school enrolment of children, Jagananna Amma Vodi programme to provide financial assistance to a child’s mother for their education, YSR Law Nestham’s stipend for junior lawyers and the other beneficiaries.

In July, Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’s first tranche, YSR Netanna Nestam, MSME incentives, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Sunna Vaddi SHG and YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohta (second quarter) will be distributed.

August will witness the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s second tranche, YSR Kapu Nestham and YSR Vahana Mitra in Andhra Pradesh, while September will have the lone scheme of YSR Cheyutha. Similarly, October will see the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’s second tranche and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’s first tranche being doled out.

In November, YSR Sunna Vaddi-Panta Runalu, YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohfa’s third quarter and Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s third tranche will be given away.

In December, Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’s second tranche, Jagananna Chethodu and the remaining beneficiaries will encompass the welfare schemes. Further, in January 2024, YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM KISAN’s third tranche, YSR Aasara, Jagananna Thodu’s second tranche, YSR Law Nestham’s second tranche and the enhancement of pension to ₹3,000 per month will be done.

Moreover, in February, Jagananna Vidya Deevena’s fourth tranche, YSR Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tohta’s fourth quarter and YSR EBC Nestham will be distributed.

Finally, the financial year March 2024 for Andhra will culminate with the distribution of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’s second tranche and MSME incentives.