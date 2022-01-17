Ahead of polls, BJP sacks Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat

Sources in the BJP say while Rawat was unhappy with the party leadership, he was in touch with the Congress for a return to that party

The BJP on Sunday dismissed Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat from the state cabinet and expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years for “anti-party activities”, just weeks ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also written to the governor about the removal of Rawat, the state forest minister, from the cabinet, sources said.

BJP spokesman Shadab Shams announced the party’s decision to the press at Dehradun.

The party has accused Rawat of trying to get tickets for his family members and renewing links with the Congress for a return. Rawat, who represents the Kotdwar seat in the state assembly, is said to have been seeking a ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain from the Lansdowne constituency and a change of seat for himself.

The sources in the BJP also said that for some time now, there have been reports of Rawat being unhappy with the BJP leadership.

Welcoming the decision, Shams said this gives a strong message that the BJP is a party which does not tolerate indiscipline and does not bow to pressure of any kind.

Rawat was in the news recently when he threatened to resign from the state cabinet insisting on his demand for a medical college in Haridwar.

He is currently in Delhi.

Elections in Uttarakhand will be held in single phase on February 14.

(With inputs from agencies)