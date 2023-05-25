Modi flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Dehradun

During the flagging off ceremony, PM Modi said the world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges

Flagging off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express which reduces travel time between Dehradun and the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges.

The PM also inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks in the state.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, the first such train for Uttarakhand reduces the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four-and-a-half hours. Earlier, it took six hours and 10 minutes on the Shatabdi Express.

Also read: Investments in Uttarakhand creating new job opportunities: Modi

Advertisement

“Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it. This is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand,” the prime minister said at the launch.

Addressing the flagging-off ceremony, Modi said he just returned from a tri-nation tour and can say that the whole world looks towards India with great hope. “The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges,” Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)