Heavy rain leaves 2 dead in Uttarakhand; CM Dhami warns pilgrims

Dhami has appealed to the devotees that if the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after taking a weather update after two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the state on Sunday (June 25).

Heavy rains lashed various parts of the state on Sunday amid an orange alert issued by the Met office for several districts. Dhami visited the disaster control room in Dehradun to review the situation.

The weather office has forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri districts.

“I appeal to the devotees that if the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department,” Dhami said.

Incessant rain has triggered landslides, blocking a number of roads, while the water level has risen in several rivers, including the Ganga.

A 50-year-old man was killed when his vehicle got trapped under the debris following a landslide in Rudraprayag district. The deceased was identified as Anil Bisht. Two other vehicles were also damaged, the official said.

In another incident, a youth was killed and three others were injured while working in a field in Kandyal village of Purola tehsil of Uttarkashi district. The deceased was identified as Abhishek (20).

Dhami has directed officials to maintain constant communication and coordination with the districts experiencing excess rain so that emergencies can be dealt with on time.

Over the past 24 hours, Haridwar received the maximum rainfall of 78.5 mm, followed by Dehradun with 33.2 mm, Tehri 26.2 mm, Pauri 15.1 mm, and Pithoragarh 12.6 mm, the Met department said.

Also read: Cloudburst, heavy rain in parts of Himachal flood houses

Dhami has also asked officials in the districts to be on the alert and make adequate arrangements for police, State Disaster Response Force, and health personnel to meet any challenge.

The chief minister has advised people living near the rivers and streams to be extra vigilant.

He also told the officials to make adequate arrangements at night shelters so that the people who have to leave their homes due to the heavy rain are not inconvenienced.

(With agency inputs)