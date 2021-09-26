Yogi expands cabinet ahead of UP polls; ex-Congressman Jitin eyes post

This could be the final gamble of the BJP to settle caste equations and to adjust allies before the 2022 assembly polls

Ex-Congressman Jitin Prasada, son of the late Congress stalwart Jitendra Prasada, community leaders like Sanjay Nishad and five others may take oath on Sunday as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The names of Prasada, Nishad, Baby Ra Maurya, Sangeeta Balwant, Tejpal Nagar, Chhatrapal Gangwar, Sanjay Gond and Dharamvir Prajapati are in the list, according to media reports. A meeting is likely to be held in Lucknow’s Raj Bhavan at 2pm. Oath-taking will be held at 6pm.

The names were shortlisted last month at a meeting hosted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior party functionaries Sunil Bansal and Swatantra Dev Singh.

At present, there are 23 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of independent charge and 22 ministers of state in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet. Six ministerial posts are vacant.

Adityanath previously expanded the Cabinet on August 22, 2019. During that time there were 56 members in his Cabinet. Three ministers have since died due to Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave preference to leaders from UP in his July Cabinet reshuffle. Of the seven new ministers from UP, four were from the OBC group, two were Dalits and one was a Brahmin. It was the first time that 15 people from UP had been inducted into the Modi Cabinet.