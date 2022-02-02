Will probe charges against Yogi if SP comes to power: Akhilesh

There are serious allegations against the CM, and if someone files a petition, an SP government will reconsider cases against him, SP chief says

There are more charges against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy than there are sections in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday.

If the SP wins power in the state, it will double the number of police vehicles, he said.

Yadav also took a dig at Adityanath for his “garmi shaant karwa dengey” comment on the SP-RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) alliance. He said, “If there is no heat, we will die. If hot blood does not flow, how will we remain alive?”

He said the BJP is getting nervous since the alliance is getting the support of the people.

The former CM said voters in UP want to remove “negative thinkers”.

“This election is all about brotherhood vs the Bharatiya Janata Party… Everyone wants to remove the negative thinkers and this is happening all over Uttar Pradesh.

“It is also an election of hope and fear because the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to contest elections by intimidation,” he said.