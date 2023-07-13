Watch: Massive fire at Greater Noida mall; people seen jumping off 3rd floor

In the chilling video, people can be heard saying “kud ja, kud ja” (jump, jump) to those hanging from the windows

A man is seen hanging on to a mall window for dear life before taking the plunge | Video grab: Twitter/PTI

A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex called Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West on Thursday (July 13) afternoon.

Videos shared on social media showed people jumping from the third floor of the complex at Gaur City 1.

The extent of the fire or details of casualties could not be immediately known. In the chilling video, people can be heard saying “kud ja, kud ja” (jump, jump) to those hanging from the windows.

Media reports suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, as hinted at by the authorities. Fire tenders have reportedly been pressed into service.

On June 15, dramatic visuals of students escaping a fire at a coaching centre in Delhi emerged on social media.

More details on the Galaxy Plaza fire are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

