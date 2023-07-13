Watch: Massive fire at Greater Noida mall; people seen jumping off 3rd floor

In the chilling video, people can be heard saying “kud ja, kud ja” (jump, jump) to those hanging from the windows

A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex called Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West on Thursday (July 13) afternoon.

Videos shared on social media showed people jumping from the third floor of the complex at Gaur City 1.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Gaur City 1 (Greater Noida West). People seen jumping from the third floor. pic.twitter.com/nZVwOSgkzs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

The extent of the fire or details of casualties could not be immediately known. In the chilling video, people can be heard saying “kud ja, kud ja” (jump, jump) to those hanging from the windows.

Media reports suggest the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, as hinted at by the authorities. Fire tenders have reportedly been pressed into service.

On June 15, dramatic visuals of students escaping a fire at a coaching centre in Delhi emerged on social media.

More details on the Galaxy Plaza fire are awaited.

(With agency inputs)