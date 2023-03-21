UP’s third international cricket stadium to come up in Varanasi by 2024 end

The state govt has bought 31 acres of land in Rajatalab region in Varanasi, and will hand it over to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and the Board of Control for Cricket in India by the end of March

Uttar Pradesh’s third international cricket stadium will come up at Varanasi. This will be in addition to the existing stadiums in Lucknow and Kanpur.

According to the authorities, the new stadium construction will begin in May-June this year, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The state government has bought 31 acres of land in Rajatalab region in Varanasi, and will hand over the land to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by the end of March.

Advertisement

UPCA Director Yudhvir Singh said, “The UP government has designated around 31 acres of land in Ganjari village in Rajatalab tehsil, Varanasi for the construction of the international cricket stadium.”

Rs 300 crore budget for the stadium construction

The stadium will be built as per international standards at a cost of around Rs 300 crore, and will have a seating capacity for 30,000 spectators.

Also read: Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prasad made from millets

The Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, confirmed, “The Uttar Pradesh government has acquired 31 acres of land in the Rajatalab region from farmers at rouhgly Rs 120 crore. At the end of this month, the UPCA will be issued a 30-year lease on this site. In place of the lease, the UPCA will provide Rs 10 lakh to the state government each year. Following this, the UPCA will build its own stadium on this land.”

Sharma added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lay the groundwork for the stadium in June. He said the UPCA and BCCI officials had several rounds of meetings with district administration officials about the development of the cricket stadium. He also added that BCCI Honorary Secretary jay Shah and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla had visited Varanasi earlier this month.

Yudhvir Singh said the people of Kashi would be able to watch cricket matches in this stadium from 2025.

(With Agency inputs)