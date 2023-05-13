UP urban local body polls: BJP leads in three mayoral seats

Besides elections to 17 posts of mayor, voting was also held to elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of Nagar Palika parishads, 542 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats and 7,104 members of Nagar Panchayats

Uttar Pradesh’s ruling BJP has established leads in the race for mayoral seats in Lucknow, Mathura, and Bareilly, officials said on Saturday (May 13).

BJP’s Sushma Kharakwal was ahead of Samajwadi Party’s Vandana Mishra by 530 votes in Lucknow.

In Mathura, Vinod Agarwal of the BJP led by 11,381 votes over Bahujan Samaj Party’s Raja Mohatsim Ahmed after two rounds.

In Bareilly, BJP’s Umesh Gautam was leading over Independent candidate Iqbal Singh Tomar by over 4,200 votes after the first round.

Besides elections to 17 posts of mayor, voting was also held to elect 198 chairpersons and 5,260 members of Nagar Palika parishads, 542 chairpersons of Nagar Panchayats and 7,104 members of Nagar Panchayats in the urban local body polls in the state on May 4 and 11.

Electing corporators

Voting was also held to elect 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 were elected unopposed.

In all, 162 public representatives were elected unopposed. There were as many as 83,378 candidates in the poll fray for 14,522 posts.

