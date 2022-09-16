UP: Teacher booked for repeatedly slapping girl for not doing her homework

The nine-year-old girl alleged that the teacher slapped her 15-20 times for not doing her homework. The constant thrashing left injury marks on the girl’s face and hands

A female teacher of a prominent school in Lucknow has been booked after she allegedly slapped a Class 5 girl 15-20 times for not doing her homework.

The constant thrashing by the school teacher left injury marks on the girl’s face and hands.

The nine-year-old’s mother lodged an FIR at the Krishna Nagar police station following which the teacher was booked for voluntarily causing hurt to the student.

The concerned school authorities have suspended the teacher and a committee of two teachers has been set up to probe the matter.

According to the girl’s mother: “I received a call from my daughter’s class teacher that she had slapped her. She also asked me to come to the school. When I reached the school, I was shocked to see that my daughter’s cheeks were swollen and there were red marks on her hands and face. She told me that since her homework was incomplete the teacher had slapped her 15-20 times. My daughter’s cheek still has swelling and dark marks.”

After hitting the girl for not doing her homework, the teacher took her to the principal’s office. The principal, however, did not pay any attention.

The girl’s mother said she lodged an FIR against the teacher after no action was taken against her by the school authorities.

School’s founder-manager Sarabjit Singh said: “We have suspended the teacher. A committee of two teachers has been formed to investigate the matter. In the initial probe we were told that the teacher had slapped the student four times in the classroom.”