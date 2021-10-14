UP people will make us win 400 seats in upcoming polls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

UP people are disappointed with the ruling BJP government. The SP's main goal is to remove the BJP from the state, said Yadav adding“fake Baba” (Yogi Adityanath) will be ousted from power soon

On a Vijay Yatra across the UP state, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party stating the visible “disappointment” of the people of the state with the BJP government would make the SP party win 400 seats (out of the 403) in the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections.

The SP’s main goal however is to remove the ruling party from the state, Yadav told reporters on Thursday (October 14). Further, he targeted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the “fake Baba” will be ousted from power soon.

The SP too had actively protested against the UP government over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which had led to the death of eight people, four of them being farmers.

Yadav was not allowed by the ruling dispensation to meet the families of the deceased and the injured farmers in Tikunia village. Lashing out at the state government for not allowing him to meet the farmers, he accused Adityanath-led government of being “anti-farmer”.

The farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri had alleged that a vehicle which was part of the convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra ran over the farmers returning after a protest. Four of the farmers were killed in the incident. Though the minister and his son repeatedly denied these allegations, Ashish Mishra was later arrested by the state police.

“The BJP workers crushed and killed the farmers with their vehicles. This government is anti-farmer, manure-stealer, and is behind the rise of prices of pesticides,” alleged Yadav, said a Hindustan Times report. Moreover, the SP leader claimed that inflation, unemployment, corruption and crime had shot up in the state, while law and order had collapsed.

The SP will tie up with small parties to fight the upcoming elections. “We will not ally with any national party,” said Yadav, who was reiterating what he had said earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 state elections, SP had bagged 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged 19 and the Congress managed to wrest just 7 seats.

While BJP had swept the polls bagging 312 out of the 403 seats and securing a 39.67 per cent vote share.