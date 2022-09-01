UP govt to conduct survey on unrecognised madrassas; Owaisi calls it ‘mini-NRC’

UP government will embark on a survey of unrecognised madrassas, and collect information on their source of income, their affiliation to any NGO if any, on number of teachers, curriculum etc. AIMIM chief has accused the government of infringing on the rights of Muslims

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (September 1) declared that it will embark on a survey of ‘unrecognised madrassas’ in the state, in a bid to get information on the ‘number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others’.

Besides, during the survey, the state government will also reportedly find out the madrassa’s source of the income and also collect information on whether it has any affiliation with any non-governmental organisation.

The minister of state for minority affairs, Danish Azad Ansari, the lone Muslim face in the Yogi Adityanath government, said that the state will conduct the survey as per the requirements laid down by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on basic facilities to be made available to madrassa students.

“The survey will begin soon,” the minister told PTI. During the survey, the details of the madrassa, its name and the institution operating it, and whether it is functioning from a private or rented building, the number of students studying there, and information regarding facilities of drinking water, furniture, electricity supply and toilet will be collected, Ansari said.

Advertisement

Replying to a question from the media whether the state government will recognised new madrassas after this survey, the minister said that at present, the government’s aim is to collect information only about unrecognised madrassas.

Also read: FIR against unidentified persons for offering namaz at Lucknow’s Lulu Mall

Currently, there are 16,461 madrassas in UP, out of which 560 are provided government grants. There have been no new madrassas included in the grant list for the last six years in the state.

Hyderabad, Telangana | Madrassas are as per Article 30 then why UP govt has ordered the survey? It’s not a survey but a mini-NRC.Some madrassas are under UP madrassa board. Govt can’t interfere with our rights under Art 30. They want to harass Muslims:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi https://t.co/EDn9pnZWT4 pic.twitter.com/xs6U6otKfG — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi hits out

Reacting to this move, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the UP administration for infringing on the rights of Muslims. “Private madrassas are protected as per Article 30, then why has the UP government ordered the survey? It’s not a survey but a mini-NRC,” he said, adding that some madrassas are under the UP madrassa board and some are private.

“Government can’t interfere with our rights under Article 30. They want to harass Muslims,” Owaisi stated.

The minister said that according to the order issued on Wednesday, in case there is a disputed management committee in madrassas or the absence of any committee member, the Madrassa principal and district minority welfare officer can appoint people from the quota allotted to deceased dependents.

Also read: Modi wears saffron cap, starts a trend in UP; other parties follow suit with their colours

Earlier, if managing committees had a problem, the deceased’s dependent always found it difficult to get a job.

Ansari said that now teachers and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas can apply and they can be transferred with the consent of madrassas managers and with the approval of the registrar of the state madrassa education council. He said that women employees working in madrassas will also get maternity leave and childcare leave as per the rules.

Meanwhile, Diwan Saheb Zaman, general secretary of Teachers’ Association Madaris Arabiya, welcomed the state government’s move and said that it will benefit madrassa teachers and non-teaching staff.