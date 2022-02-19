UP removes night curfew as COVID-19 cases decrease

In the past 24 hours, 842 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total caseload in the state to 20,63,9041

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to end the night curfew imposed in the state from Saturday, as the COVID-19 cases are seeing a downward curve in the state.

The night curfew was imposed in the state between 10 pm to 6 am, which was relaxed by an hour from February 13.

“In view of a sharp drop in coronavirus cases, it has been decided to end the night curfew from today,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 842 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total caseload in the state to 20,63,9041.

The active cases have dropped from 15,000 a week ago to 8,683 on Saturday.

COVID-19 cases have rapidly fallen across the country in the last few days.

India reported 22,270 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and saw a 14 per cent drop in daily cases.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now.

The 2,53,739 active cases comprise 0.59 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent.

In the third wave of the pandemic, the UP government had first announced night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in December, amid growing concern over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The announcement comes a day ahead of the third phase of polling in the state.

As many as 627 candidates are contesting in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.