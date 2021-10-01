UP election: BJP could deny tickets to more than 100 sitting MLAs

Legislators who have not been active and those with whom the local cadre and leadership are not happy will be shown the door, according to sources

The BJP is likely to deny renomination to more than 100 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP is in the process of conducting an extensive survey to gauge the mood of party workers in all 403 assembly segments, the sources said.

The final decision regarding tickets will be taken on the basis of the survey report. The party will also look into the winnability factor before giving tickets to candidates.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls in March 2022.

Several MLAs have criticised the Yogi Adityanath government over the past few months, especially during the devastating second wave of COVID-19, when the state was seen to have mismanaged its response to the pandemic. Certain Brahmin legislators have also accused the government of persecuting members of their community.

The chief minister’s style of working has also come under criticism, with demands from several quarters that he be replaced. The BJP has, however, chosen to repose its faith in the chief minister.