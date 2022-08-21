UP: Dalit man threatened, thrashed with slippers; village head arrested

A video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media, and the two accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act

Two people from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar were booked on Saturday (August 20) for thrashing a Dalit youth with slippers and threatening him. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A 27-year-old Dalit man was beaten by the village head of Tajpur village, Shakti Mohan Gurjar and the former village head of Reta Nagla village, Gaje Singh. The two men beat him with slippers, threatened to kill him and abused him with caste slurs, said the police.

The two accused recorded the incident, made it viral on the Internet allegedly to humiliate the SC community. Gurjar and Singh have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, said superintendent of police Arpit Vijayvargiya.

The village head, Shakti Mohan has been arrested by the police while the second accused is still absconding, Vijayvargiya added.

In a sit-in protest outside the Chhapar police station, Bhim Army workers and members of the Dalit community condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. The police have tightened security in the area.

