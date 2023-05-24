UP an economic superpower in India thanks to farmers’ hard work: CM Adityanath

UP CM claims that in the past nine years (of Narendra Modi regime), farmers and labourers have become the agenda of a government for the first time in India’s history

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has credited the hard work of farmers for establishing the state as an “economic superpower” in the country.

He has also claimed that in the past nine years (of Narendra Modi regime), farmers and labourers have become the agenda of a government for the first time in the country’s history.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Adityanath, while inaugurating a campaign in Lucknow to link farmers with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, said on Wednesday (May 24) that Uttar Pradesh villages are now moving ahead with technology.

He said “2.63 crore farmers” in the state have joined the central scheme and “Rs 55,800 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in the state under the scheme so far”.

“Despite this, we heard from some farmers that the money is not reaching them. In view of this, the process of Aadhaar authentication is being started on a large scale, so that 100 per cent eligible farmers can benefit from this scheme,” he added.

Adityanath also launched the logo of the Darshan portal, which will provide information on benefits of agricultural facilities, and started the registration of farmers for various grants and services.

Respect to farmers

“They (farmers) do not belong to any caste, creed, and religion, but are the ones who fulfil the needs of society with their hard work and feed the country and the world. Due to the hard work of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, today, the state is being established as an economic superpower in the country,” he said.

“From today, this big campaign is starting in all 55,000 gram panchayats of the state,” Adityanath said, adding that officials of the agriculture and revenue department, as well as post offices, will join it to connect “the eligible farmers with the scheme in every village”.

The initiative will be publicised in every village for the benefit of all farmers, Adityanath said.

This campaign is to pay respect to farmers, and all organisations associated with this campaign will complete it on a large scale, he said, adding that it would solve the complaints coming from farmers. “I hope that after June 10, no farmer of UP will complain about being denied the benefits of this scheme,” he said.

Tech ending disputes

He said that villages are moving forward with technology and land records have been digitised to a large extent, ending disputes.

“Earlier, disputes were a regular affair. Through the PM Swamitva Yojana, property ownership rights have been provided to scores of farmers. So far, 56 lakh houses have been made available in Uttar Pradesh and, by the end of this year, houses will be provided to 1.5 crore families for which the survey work has been completed,” the chief minister said.

The facility of the BC Sakhi Yojana and village secretariat are being provided in rural areas, he said, adding that “banking facilities have started in villages and now one does not need to go elsewhere”.

Technology is the need of today and work is going on to take it forward in the villages in a better way, Adityanath said.

(With agency inputs)