Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in Saifai

The Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday (October 10)

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (October 11) afternoon.

#WATCH | Last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav being performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/nBUezhZqq1 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

The Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had died aged 82 at a private hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram on Monday (October 10).

Also Watch: Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Advertisement

His body was brought to Saifai on Monday evening. A large number of people and dignitaries turned up for his funeral in Saifai on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)