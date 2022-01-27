UP police suspend 3 for using ‘excessive force’ on rly exam protesters

The violent agitation continues in Bihar as well with students torching empty train coaches in Gaya and disrupting train traffic in Bhagalpur, Patna and Sasaram

Students’ protest over railways common entrance test for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts started from Bihar and is spreading to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with the opposition blaming the Yogi Adityanath government for atrocities against students.

The BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh is in damage control mode after videos emerged from Prayagraj of police using “excessive force” on protesters. Prayagraj police chief Ajay Kumar said three policemen had been suspended for barging into a lodge and caning youngsters after a protest to stop trains.

Meanwhile, violent agitation against the railways exam continued in Bihar on Wednesday (January 26) with protesters torching four empty coaches of a train in Gaya and blocking the Gaya-Jehanabad railway route. Reports of similar protests were reported from Bhagalpur, Patna and Sasaram.

In Uttar Pradesh, a group of students allegedly attempted to block rail traffic at the Prayagraj railway station on Tuesday (January 25). Video clips circulating on social media show policemen barging into rooms of students and beating them up. Three policemen have been suspended while Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said a case has been lodged against three named and 1,000 unidentified protesters for rioting and stone-pelting.

Also read: Protest against rly exam turns violent in Bihar, Centre to probe charge

Kumar said that police had information that protesters who reached Prayagraj railway station were planning to set one engine and several coaches on fire. The police teams reached in time and convinced the students to go back, but some rioters threw stones at police, said Kumar. Police came to know that the stone-pelters were hiding in a lodge and so they went to the lodge to arrest them.

Kumar said he has seen the video which shows police using “unnecessary force”. The suspended policemen will face departmental inquiry, the SSP said.

While two people have been arrested for instigating riots, the prime accused, one Rajendra Sachan, is still missing, the SSP said, adding that Sachan is believed to be associated with some political parties and allegedly received funds from them to create trouble during the students’ protest.

A protester said about 1,000 students had gathered at the Prayagraj station to stage protest. “Police lathicharged us and then some of us threw stones at policemen. After commotion, students dispersed. Later, police entered several lodges close by and beat up students,” said the student.

Congress and Samajwadi party have criticised the UP government and police excesses.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the incident involving police lathicharge on students was “unfortunate”. He promised action against the guilty policemen.

Meanwhile, students have called a protest at Lucknow University on Thursday against the police action in Prayagraj.