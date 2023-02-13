No DJ music or crackers in Muzaffarnagar after 10 pm in view of UP board exams

The Muzaffarnagar district administration has banned music bands, DJ music at weddings and bursting crackers after 10 pm from February 16 to March 4, due to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board examinations, officials said on Monday (February 13)

The examinations are slated from February 16 till March 4.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh said strict action will be taken against those violating the orders under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. He said the orders have been issued keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations.