Modi’s close aide AK Sharma is BJP deputy head in Uttar Pradesh

Sharma’s appointment ends days of speculation over what position he would get in the UP government ahead of the 2022 state elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s close aide AK Sharma, a BJP MLC from Mau, has been appointed BJP Vice-President for Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma’s appointment ends days of speculation over what position he would get in the UP government ahead of the 2022 state elections.

Sharma is a BJP MLC from Mau and a former bureaucrat. Archana Mishra and Amit Valmiki have been appointed ministers (organization) for Lucknow and Bulandshahr respectively.

Advertisement

Sharma thanked BJP leadership on social media. “Thanks to the national and state leadership for making me vice president of Uttar Pradesh BJP. Under the guidance of seniors, I will be in service of the society, state and country with the help of my friends,” Sharma tweeted.

Also read: Analysis: Four states where BJP is feeling the political pinch

A day before, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh met central leadership of BJP in Delhi.

National general secretary (organization) Minister BL Santosh will got to Lucknow next week to discuss strategy for the 2022 state assembly elections.

Santosh had been to UP last month, apparently on the advice of RSS, to review the leadership situation in the state. This development triggered talks of a possible change of guard in the state and a possible threat to Yogi Adityanath’s position as the chief minister. Later it became clear that BJP will fight the next year’s state elections under the leadership of Adityanath as Chief Minister and Swatantra Dev Singh as state president.