Mulayam tried to dissuade daughter-in-law from joining BJP: Akhilesh

SP leader also expresses his happiness that his party’s socialist ideology is expanding its reach

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tried to dissuade his daughter-in-law Aparna from Joining the BJP, party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday and expressed his happiness that the SP’s socialist ideology is expanding its reach.

Akhilesh, who sent his sister-in-law best wishes, also addressed speculation on whether he would contest the assembly election and said he would consult the people of his parliamentary constituency, Azamgarh.

”If I contest the assembly election, it will be after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh who have elected me as MP,” he said.

In his first response to Aparna joining the BJP, Akhilesh said he would like to congratulate her and extend her his best wishes.

“I am also happy that our socialist ideology is expanding. I hope that our ideology will reach there and work to save the Constitution and democracy,” the SP president said.

“Netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav] tried very hard to convince her,” he said when asked if efforts were made to stop Aparna from joining the ruling party.

Aparna is married to Prateek, Mulayam’s son from his second wife, while Akhilesh is his son from his first marriage.

She joined the BJP in the presence of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and its state chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Expressing her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aparna said the nation’s interest has always been a priority for her.

There had been much speculation about Aparna joining the BJP, and the development highlights the rift in the SP’s ruling family at a time when Akhilesh is working to rally the party’s base in the run-up to the assembly election.

Maurya was also quick to attack Akhilesh, saying he has not been successful in his family and was also “unsuccessful” as chief minister and MP.