Mother alleges digital rape of 4-year-old daughter

A woman from Noida has alleged that her 4-year-old daughter was “digitally raped” inside a school washroom.

In a complaint filed by the mother on September 9, she revealed that the incident took place on September 7. The daughter complained of itching in her body when she picked her after school on September 7.

The girl later told her mother that there was a boy in the school washroom who had touched her.

Following this, the mother filed a complaint at the Noida Sector 39 police station claiming digital rape of her daughter.

Digital rape refers to an act of non-consensual penetration involving fingers, toes or any other body part except the male genitalia.

After the mother’s complaint, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, according to the police, initial investigations do not point towards rape as alleged by the mother.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noida Police Ashutosh Dwivedi told the media: “The girl’s medical examination was conducted which showed no external injury to her.”

Internal examination of the child was not permitted by the mother, said Dwivedi.

“CCTV footage has also been procured which shows that the child was not accompanied by any person while she was in the school’s corridors. The footage has also been shown to the mother,” he added.

