‘Morphed photo with woman’: Note emerges on seer Narendra Giri suicide

The suicide of a top Hindu seer, Narendra Giri, has taken another twist with the revelation of a note which says that he was blackmailed using “a morphed photo with a woman”.

The note, which is attributed to Narendra Giri, the former head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad and mahant of the prestigious Baghmbari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj, says that three disciples, Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari, harassed the top seer.

An NDTV report said that a government official had shared the note, found by the side of seer’s body, on a media group without any comments.

The note twice mentions Anand Giri, a senior disciple, as planning to circulate a morphed image of the seer with a woman and making it viral.

This would bring shame on him and so, it was better to die than to live with shame, Narendra Giri reportedly wrote.

Anand Giri has been accused of financial irregularities while running the ashram and was expelled as the Mahant Swami of the Akhil Bharatiya Niranjani Akhada of Prayagraj.

He has also been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in a prayer room in Australia, according to an India Today report.

But Anand Giri had sought forgiveness from his guru and returned to his camp.

Anand Giri had alleged conspiracy on the death of his guru.

“It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guruji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed,” he had said.

“I have spent my entire life there and never took any money. Everything was good between me and guruji. Hence I request the government to investigate the matter thoroughly,” Anand Giri had said.

The police said they are reading the note, which also has instructions on what needs to be done with the ashram.

Anand Giri has been arrested and is being questioned in connection with the case.