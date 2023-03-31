Kanpur: Massive fire ravages commercial towers; 500 shops gutted

The fire seems to have broken out due to a short circuit following a massive dust storm. According to a senior official, goods and cash worth about ₹100 crores were gutted in the fire

"The building didn't adhere to fire safety norms," an official said. (Representational image)

At least 500 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey commercial building and quickly spread to adjacent towers in Bansmandi area in Kanpur early on Friday (March 31), a senior official said.

The fire seems to have broken out due to a short circuit following a massive dust storm.

The blaze started at 2 am in AR Tower, also known as Afaq Rasool Tower, and spread to Maqsood, Humraz complex, and Nafees towers charring about 500 shops located in these four towers, the official said, adding that strong winds fanned the flames.

Goods and cash worth about ₹100 crore gutted

According to the senior official, goods and cash worth about ₹100 crore were gutted in the fire.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI that several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was still raging.

“Fire fighters have been battling for hours to douse the blaze,” Tiwari added.

“An SOS call has been made to all neighbouring districts, including Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Lucknow, and Kannauj, to dispatch fire tenders to assist in the operation,” he said, adding that firemen had successfully prevented the fire from further spreading.

“The shops in all the four towers have been gutted and goods worth crores completely destroyed,” the joint commissioner of police said.

“The building didn’t adhere to fire safety norms,” another official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

