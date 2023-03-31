Kanpur: Massive fire ravages commercial towers; 500 shops gutted

The fire seems to have broken out due to a short circuit following a massive dust storm. According to a senior official, goods and cash worth about ₹100 crores were gutted in the fire

At least 500 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey commercial building and quickly spread to adjacent towers in Bansmandi area in Kanpur early on Friday (March 31), a senior official said.

The fire seems to have broken out due to a short circuit following a massive dust storm.

#WATCH | UP: Massive fire broke out during the early hours today in AR Tower in Basmandi area in Kanpur. 15-16 fire tenders on the spot to douse the fire. Dousing operation underway for 6 hours. It will take 3-4 hours more to control the fire: Joint CP, Kanpur pic.twitter.com/Ud0uG5uuei — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2023

The blaze started at 2 am in AR Tower, also known as Afaq Rasool Tower, and spread to Maqsood, Humraz complex, and Nafees towers charring about 500 shops located in these four towers, the official said, adding that strong winds fanned the flames.

Advertisement

Goods and cash worth about ₹100 crore gutted



According to the senior official, goods and cash worth about ₹100 crore were gutted in the fire.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI that several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was still raging.

“Fire fighters have been battling for hours to douse the blaze,” Tiwari added.

“An SOS call has been made to all neighbouring districts, including Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Lucknow, and Kannauj, to dispatch fire tenders to assist in the operation,” he said, adding that firemen had successfully prevented the fire from further spreading.

“The shops in all the four towers have been gutted and goods worth crores completely destroyed,” the joint commissioner of police said.

“The building didn’t adhere to fire safety norms,” another official said.

UP | A massive fire broke out during the early hours today in AR Tower in the Basmandi area in Kanpur The fire is under control now. No person trapped in the building: Ajay Kumar, Deputy Director, UP Fire Service pic.twitter.com/23TNshud5S — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)