FIR against 4 persons for forcing Sikh youth to convert to Christianity: UP Police

Gurpreet Singh, a Sikh, was allegedly assaulted by four men from his village and forced to convert to Christianity by cutting his hair. His father filed a complaint and an FIR has been lodged

An FIR has been lodged against four persons in Badhapur police station of Bijnor district (Uttar Pradesh) for allegedly assaulting a Sikh youth and forcing him to convert to Christianity by cutting his hair, police said on Wednesday (December 28).

Mahendra Singh, who belongs to the Sikh community and is a resident of Champatpur village of Thana Badhapur area, filed a complaint alleging that four persons namely Balveer, Mangal Singh, Chhindar and Amrik of his village had forcibly cut his son Gurpreet’s hair.

He also mentioned that they assaulted his son and forced him to convert to Christianity.

Station House Inspector (SHO) Anuj Tomar said that an FIR was lodged against the four persons on the basis of the complaint.

“FIR has been lodged under sections 295 A (hurting someone’s religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (use of criminal force), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated”, he added.