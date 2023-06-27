Cow slaughter, conversion top priority in UP Police’s speedy conviction drive

Under Operation Conviction, each commissionerate/district must identify 20 cases each, in addition to those registered under POCSO Act, which will be monitored to ensure speedy trial and conviction

To ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape and murder, the Uttar Pradesh Police has launched ‘Operation Conviction’, officials in Lucknow have said.

Under the initiative, police will ensure immediate arrest of criminals, collection of strong evidence against them, quality investigation, and effective representation of cases in courts, so that they are punished in the least amount of time, officials said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

According to the statement, each commissionerate / district will have to identify 20 cases each in categories under “Operation Conviction” in addition to the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In charges related to the identified crimes, the charge sheet will be sent to the court after conducting an “excellent and time-bound” investigation, the statement said.

In a tweet in Hindi, it said, “Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a new action plan has been prepared to take action in a mission mode to punish the criminals in view of the zero-tolerance policy against crime, which is named Operation Conviction.”

It added: “In view of the effective prosecution of the identified cases, a web portal will be developed at the police headquarters level for weekly review, through which, the action taken will be regularly monitored by senior officers.”

(With agency inputs)