Congress a vote-cutting party: Mayawati calls out Priyanka

The Congress’ condition in UP is so bad that their CM candidate has changed stand within a few hours, BSP chief says

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Sunday criticised the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for suggesting that she is the “face” of the party in Uttar Pradesh and later walking back her comment

The former chief minister said the Congress will only split the non-BJP votes in the election.

“The condition of the Congress party in the general elections of the UP assembly has remained so bad that their CM candidate has changed stand within a few hours. In such a situation, it would be better that people do not spoil their vote by voting for Congress, but vote for BSP unilaterally,” Mayawati tweeted.

“In UP, parties like the Congress are vote-cutting parties in the eyes of the people,” she said in a second tweet.

Advertisement

Priyanka on Saturday caused a stir saying she could be her party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Asked about speculation regarding the Congress’ CM candidate, she said: “You can see my face everywhere, can’t you?” When pressed, she repeated: “You can see my face, can’t you?”

Later, however, she said it was a “tongue-in-cheek” remark, adding she did not know yet if she would be contesting the election.

Mayawati is not contesting the election this time, though Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided to stand from Karhal, which is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.