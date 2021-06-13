BJP to ‘accommodate’ disgruntled UP leaders in corporations and boards

Hundreds of BJP workers will also be placed in various party cells, including IT and media, according to a report

The BJP will “accommodate” disgruntled leaders in Uttar Pradesh in party organisation and state government bodies, according to a report.

These include senior BJP leaders, MLAs and workers, who will be given jobs in the state SC/ST commission, minority panel and various boards and corporations, the Deccan Herald reported.

“There are many vacancies in these departments. We intend to fill these vacancies with party leaders,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying. Hundreds of BJP workers will also be placed in various party cells, including IT and media, he said, adding caste and regional factors will be taken into consideration while making the appointments.

The BJP high command summoned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to New Delhi last week amid reports that there was discontent in the state over his style of functioning, especially his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda during his visit.

The leaders told Adityanath to rein in the dissenters and assuage their feelings ahead of the all-important assembly election next year, reports said.

During their meetings with the central leadership in Lucknow two weeks ago, several MLAs and leaders had expressed unhappiness with Adityanath and demanded a change of guard in the state. Although the party refused to replace the CM, it asked him to reshuffle the cabinet and accommodate the disgruntled leaders.