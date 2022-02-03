Asaduddin Owaisi says shots fired at his car in UP

No one was injured but the tyres were punctured, AIMIM leader says

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said shots were fired at his car when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

No one was injured but the tyres were punctured, he said.

The incident took place at a toll plaza near Delhi, in Hapur, western Uttar Pradesh. The shooters left their weapons and escaped, the Hyderabad MP said.

“I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired on my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of three-four people,” Owaisi said.

“Tyres of my vehicle [in pic] punctured, I left in another vehicle.”

Photos tweeted by Owaisi from the toll plaza showed two bullet holes on his white 4×4, which remains at the spot. The third bullet allegedly hit a tyre.

The AIMIM leader had addressed a public meeting in Meerut while campaigning for the assembly election starting February 10.

Western UP will vote in Phase 1 of the seven-phase election in India’s most politically vital and populous state.