Ahead of UP elections, BJP once again raises ‘kabristan’ issue

Yogi Adityanath says that while the previous government had spent public money on graveyards, his administration was beautifying temples

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that while the previous government had spent public money on kabristans (graveyards), his administration was renovating and beautifying temples.

Almost five years ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised a similar issue ahead of the 2017 assembly election, saying, “If you create kabristaan in a village, then a shamshaan should be created.” In 2019 Adityanath had again raked up the issue ahead of elections.

Addressing a gathering in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deeptosav on Wednesday, the CM said: “A change has been noticed in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, state funds were spent on boundaries of kabristan, today the money is spent on redevelopment and beautification of temples.”

“That is the difference in thought,” he said. “Those who were concerned for kabristan, they spent public money for that purpose. Those who are concerned for religion and culture, they are utilising the money for elevation and progress of religion and culture.”

Advertisement

Adityanath’s remarks come in the run-up to the assembly election early next year.

The CM said that the Centre and state governments have undertaken work in more than 500 temples and religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. He said no obstacles were left on the path of developing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said 31 years ago, on October 30 and November 2, bullets were fired and lathi-charge was ordered on devotees of Lord Ram. “Chanting Jai Shree Ram and talking about Ram temple were crimes then. But due to the strength of democracy, those who opened fire on Ram bhakts 31 years ago, they have bowed down before your strength,” Adityanath said. “It now appears that if you continue with the same strength for few more years, they and their families will fall in line for next kar seva.”