A temple in Ayodhya where Yogi Adityanath is the deity

The temple has been built by one Prabhakar Maurya who says he had taken a pledge that he would worship whosoever helped build the Ram Temple at Ayodhya

A temple has been built in Ayodhya where Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is worshipped. The temple, which has an idol of Adityanath, was built at Majre Maurya Ka Purwa in Kalyan Bhadarsa village, by one Prabhakar Maurya, a resident of the same village.

Yogi’s temple is just 20 kilometres from the place where the Ram Temple is being constructed in Ayodhya.

Maurya, who dresses like Adityanath, told the Deccan Herald that the foundation stone of the temple after the UP CM, who’s also the mahant of the famous Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, had been laid on August 5, 2020, the day the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ was undertaken for the Ram Temple.

Maurya further said that regular puja is held at the temple and aarti is also conducted twice daily. These bhajans have been written by Maurya, a Yogi pracharak since 2014, himself. Audio and video cassettes of the bhajans are being prepared to promote the place.

Disciple of Lord Rama

Maurya, who says he is a disciple of Lord Rama, added that he had taken a pledge that he would worship whosoever helped build the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. ”The construction of the Ram Temple started during Adityanath’s chief ministership,” he added.

“Yogi Maharaj’s height is 5.4 feet and hence the idol installed is a big one. Attention has also been put to the clothes on the idol. It has the same clothes that Yogi Adityanath wears,” Maurya told India Today.

The idol was sculpted by Maurya’s friend from UP’s Barabanki district, who took about two months to complete.

Reacting to the temple after Adityanath, while some seers of Ayodhya said that the feelings of the youth, who built the temple, should be respected another seer said that temples after Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be built everywhere so that the people could worship them.