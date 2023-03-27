3 held for ‘killing’ 10-year-old boy in ‘human sacrifice’ ritual in UP

The victim was found in the fields with his throat slit the same day he went missing

Police arrested three people for the murder of a 10-year-old boy allegedly killed in a human sacrifice in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma on Sunday told the media that the trio carried out the human sacrifice at the behest of an occultist. The matter came to light after Parsa village-resident Krishna Verma’s son Vivek was reported to be missing since Thursday night. On the same night, the child’s body with his throat slit was found in the field, he said.

During probe, police found that the deceased child’s cousin Anoop had a two-and-half year-old son who was mentally-challenged and also used to remain sick. When treatment did not yield positive results, Anoop approached an occultist near his village, police said. The occultist instigated Anoop to perform human sacrifice following which he along with Vivek’s uncle Chintaram killed the child using a spade, police said.

The three accused – Anoop, Chintaram and the occultist – were arrested on Saturday, police said. The SP on Sunday said a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies)