Sunil Jakhar, out of CM race, upset about reason – him being a Hindu

Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has expressed his disappointment with the party’s leadership’s decision to not go with him as the chief ministerial face of the party for the assembly elections because he was a Hindu.

“It is okay to tell me that I was not made CM [candidate] if I was not MLA and not because I am a Punjabi Hindu. You upset a whole community because of that. “Advisors in Delhi are not giving correct advise,” Jakhar told news channel India Today on Wednesday (February 2).

Congress is yet to announce the chief ministerial candidate of its party as the race hots up between current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and cricketer-turned politician Navjot Sidhu.

Jakhar was ruled out of the race because the leadership and advisors were of the opinion that the CM face should be a Sikh person.

“Punjab is secular,” Jakhar said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that he wanted the party workers to choose the chief ministerial candidate of the party for Punjab.

However, with Channi fighting from two seats — Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib — the indication was that he would be able to woo a significant chunk of the Dalit voters and retain the chief minister’s chair.

Jakhar too seemed to agree with a Dalit candidate as the chief minister, saying it was a good choice and the party should continue to support him, adding that the CM face for Punjab Assembly polls must be decided soon.