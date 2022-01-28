Sidhu drove mother out of house, she died a destitute, alleges sister Suman

Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor said the cricketer-turned-politician not only drove her and their mother out of the house after their father’s death but also lied that their parents had separated when he was two years old

In a serious allegation that could jeopardize Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s prospects of being fielded as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state assembly polls, his sister has accused the cricketer-turned-politician of driving their mother out of their ancestral home after their father’s death and leaving her to die a destitute.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Suman Toor, who lives in the US, said that Sidhu was a “cold-blooded” person who abandoned her and their aged mother after the death of their father in 1986, to usurp the ancestral property. Toor said their mother later died as a destitute at the Delhi railway station in 1989.

Toor also said that she has documents to prove that Sidhu had lied when he said their parents had separated when he was two years old. “Does he look two years old here?” she asked showing a family photo. “We have seen very tough times. My mother was in the hospital for four months. I have documentary evidences of whatever I am claiming,” she said.

Toor said when their mother asked Sidhu why he lied about their parents’ relationship, he had denied saying any such thing.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister from the US, Suman Toor alleges that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 & she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989. (Source: Suman Toor) pic.twitter.com/SveEP9YrsD — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

She said their mother had also moved court over Sidhu’s claim about their parents’ alleged separation.

Toor said that Sidhu had cut off all ties with her after their father’s death and had even refused to acknowledge her. She said he refused to meet her when she went to meet him on January 20.

“I was compelled to address a press conference after attempts to contact Navjot Singh Sidhu failed. He has blocked me on his phone. His servants also do not open doors. I want justice for my mother,” she said.