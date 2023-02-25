Punjab Sikh leaders unhappy with Amritpal for using Guru Grant Sahib as ‘shield’

Carrying swords and guns, scores of supporters led by Amritpal, had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar.

Punjab’s top Sikh leaders are unhappy with Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters for using the Sikh holy book Guru Grant Sahib as a “shield” at a police station.

The supporters of Amritpal on Thursday (February 23) clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab’s Amritsar district, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

Amritpal and his supporters had brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib for holding “amrit sanchar” (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station, according to a report on News18 on Saturday (February 25).

Also read: Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Amritsar

Advertisement

The report, citing sources, said that the top Sikh leadership believes taking the holy book to the police station was wrong and appreciated the police’s decision not to use water cannons or resort to lathicharge.

“This attempt suggests Amritpal Singh wanted the Guru Granth Sahib to be involved in the controversy. The arrest of his close aide was a personal fight and taking the Guru Granth Sahib is absolutely wrong and against Sikhism,” sources quoted the religious leaders as saying.

They reportedly said the Khalistan movement is “going into wrong hands and we are started fighting among ourselves”.

Also read: ‘Bhindranwale 2.0’: Who is Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also criticised Amritpal and his supporters for carrying the Sikh holy book to the police station.

“Shabad Guru Sheesh who carries Guru Granth Sahib ji with a shield to the police stations cannot be called ‘heir’ of Punjab and Punjabiat from any side,” Mann tweeted in Punjabi.

Police had booked Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping a man.

Carrying swords and guns, scores of supporters led by Amritpal, had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar.

Dubai-returned Amritpal is the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

ਸ਼ਬਦ ਗੁਰੂ ਸ਼ੀੑ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਢਾਲ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਥਾਣਿਆਂ ਤੱਕ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਪੱਖ ਤੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਅਤ ਦੇ “ ਵਾਰਿਸ ” ਅਖਵਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਕਾਬਿਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 25, 2023

(With agency inputs)