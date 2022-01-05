Punjab Congress leader takes potshots at party over PM security breach

Sunil Jakhar said, “What has happened today is just not acceptable. It's against Panjabiyat”

In a fix over messing up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s itinerary in Punjab on Wednesday (January 5), the Congress government in the state had to face criticism from its own leader for the goof up.

Senior leader and former chief of Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar, took potshots at his own government on social media.

“What has happened today is just not acceptable. It’s against Panjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address the BJP’s political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured. That’s how democracy works,” Jakhar tweeted.

This isn’t the first time that Jakhar has taken on the state party leadership head on. In October, Jakhar criticised Punjab Congress unit for missing to observe former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi’s convoy got stuck in traffic in Bathinda (Punjab) for about 20 minutes because of a protest, which forced the PM to return to Delhi without attending the event he was supposed to address later in the day.

The Union Home Ministry, in a strongly worded statement, asked the Punjab government to explain the breach and said that the Punjab government should fix responsibility for lapse in PM’s security and take strict action.

The Congress, however, countered MHA’s claim saying why the PM’s security team allowed the last-minute route change.

The issues is likely to be milked further considering state elections in the coming few months. BJP chief J P Nadda accused the Charanjit Channi government in Punjab of trying all tricks to scuttle PM Modi’s programmes in state as it fears defeat in polls.

Punjab minister Rajkumar Verka hit back saying there were no shortcomings in the security arrangements during the PM’s visit to Punjab. “The accusations of a security breach are baseless. The truth is that BJP’s rally was a flop show. When PM got to know this, he decided to return,” Verka said.