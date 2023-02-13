Punjab: 650 headmasters to go on mass leave; Congress slams CM Mann

"CM Bhagwant Mann must stop daydreaming & start working on the ground instead to bring about educational reforms,” Congress leader Bajwa said.

Ahead of the Punjab School Education Board’s final exams, headmasters in Punjab are going on mass leave from today (February 13).

About 650 headmasters are going on mass leave after their appointments were not confirmed even after completing three years of probation period.

They were appointed in 2020 after clearing the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) test.

According to a report in Indian Express, the headmasters have been working on a salary paid to junior cadres and haven’t got annual increments for three years.

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, who is the Leader of Opposition, Punjab Legislative Assembly, asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stop “daydreaming” and start working on the ground to bring about educational reforms.

“Ahead of exams, 650 Headmasters are going on mass leave. They were appointed after clearing PPSC test. @AAPPunjab hasn’t yet confirmed their appointments. On Sep 5 2022, AAP assured above 8000 SSA teachers to regularise their jobs. They haven’t heard anything from govt as yet.

“Similarly, the posts of principals in 549 high & Sr Sec schools had not been filled until December 2022. CM @BhagwantMann must stop daydreaming & start working on the ground instead to bring about educational reforms,” Bajwa tweeted on Sunday (February 12).

Similarly, the posts of principals in 549 high & Sr Sec schools had not been filled until December 2022.

On September 5 last year, the AAP government had promised to regularise the jobs of more than 8,000 teachers who were recruited under Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan programme.

Earlier this month, CM Mann had flagged off the first batch of 36 government school principals for their visit to Singapore for professional training.

The principals participated in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

Mann had said the way the Delhi government has been transformed by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, Punjab will witness the same transformative process.

“We have talented teachers. But there was a need to update them (about the latest teaching techniques), the process for which has started today,” the chief minister said, adding that health and education sectors have been the priority of his government from the very first day.

“We will send teachers to Finland as well. We will send teachers to places wherever new and latest ways of teaching are available to learn. We will also raise an outlay for education in the upcoming state budget,” he said.