Punjab: 4 dead in firing at Bathinda Military Station; ‘fratricidal incident,’ say police

Four people were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab early on Wednesday (April 12) morning. The state police have termed it a “fratricidal incident”.

Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident.”

The area has been cordoned off and quick response teams were conducting a search, said the Army’s South Western Command in a statement.

VIDEO | Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. pic.twitter.com/xvTizY3s3T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2023

“Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station. Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operations, are in progress. Four Fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,” the statement read. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the incident, according to reports. Punjab | Four casualties reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station today. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress: HQ SW Command pic.twitter.com/yTMAjAQAD2 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Also read: Punjab Police search for Amritpal Singh expanded to deras in Hoshiarpur “It is a matter of an internal fight. I have spoken to SSP and an investigation is underway,” said Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan said.

The police said that all the four gates of the cantonment were shut.

(With inputs from agencies)