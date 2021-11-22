Kejriwal takes on Channi, calls him ‘fake Kejriwal’ for copying his freebies

Without naming anyone, the Delhi CM said I think he (Channi) is afraid. ‘Darna accha hai’ (fear is good)

The war of words between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal continues as the battle for Punjab heats up.

On Monday (November 22), Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as a “fake Kejriwal”. He said Channi copies everything that he promises.

Addressing a crowded room, with all women inside, in Moga district of Punjab, Kejriwal said, “We have a fake Kejriwal going around. No matter what I promise to people of Punjab, he will promise the same two days later. He does no work, he is a fake.”

The Delhi Chief Minister promised the all-women audience that if AAP gets elected in Punjab, every woman above the age of 18 would get ₹ 1,000 every month. “I know Rs 1,000 is not a lot, but at least it will make thousands of women financially independent,” he added.

Without naming Channi, Kejriwal said, “The day I declared AAP will provide Mohalla Clinics in Punjab, the Fake Kejriwal promised the same. I had planned 10 days back to meet auto union leaders, but this fake leader went today. I think he is afraid. Darna accha hai (fear is good).”

The AAP convenor later promised freebies to auto-rickshaw drivers. He declared his party will waive off all pending challans. He also said the auto drivers will get new registration certificates to prevent harassment.

AAP Punjab state president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann was by Kejriwal’s side. Calling Rs 1,000 assistance to each woman as the “biggest scheme of its kind in the world”, Kejriwal said, “Every woman in each family will get this…no government has done this before. I know so many women who can’t go to college, now they will be able to do so.”

Also read: Kejriwal in Punjab, says party yet to find CM face

Making a fervent appeal to women, Kejriwal said they should give his party a chance and see what difference his party makes to their lives.

CM Channi responded to Kejriwal by saying that Punjabi women were not dependent on “freebies”. “All they want is their due rights,” he said in Ludhiana.

A few days back Kejriwal had accused the ruling Congress in Punjab of “patronising corruption”. He promised to clear the pending VAT refunds of traders and businessmen in three-four months and provide round-the-clock electricity to the industries in the state, if the AAP is voted to power.