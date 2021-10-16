‘He was made to do this’: Singhu victim’s neighbours come to his defence

Residents of Cheema Khurd told media that Lakhbir Singh was in the village earlier last week

The man killed at the farmers’ protest site near the Delhi border on Friday morning, allegedly for desecrating the Sikh holy book, was a drug addict and could have been lured to the site of the demonstration, according to people in his village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

Residents of Cheema Khurd told media that Lakhbir Singh was in the village earlier last week.

“He was an addict and must have been lured to the Singhu border,” Harbhajan Singh, a retired army man, told NDTV.

“He lived with his family and his wife lived separately,” another resident said on condition of anonymity. “Lakhbir could not have been involved in the desecration [of the holy book],” he said.

Advertisement

Also read: Explainer | Nihang Sikh sect in spotlight again after Singhu killing

Another resident, Masa Singh, agreed. “He could not have done this; he was not that kind of a person. He was made to do this,” he said.

Lakhbir, a Dalit, in his mid-30s, was a labourer. He is survived by a sister, a wife and three daughters. He was found tied to a police barricade early on October 15, his hands and legs chopped off.

Saravjit Singh, a Nihang, surrendered to the police on Friday (October 15) evening for the gruesome murder. He will be presented in court on Saturday (October 16), the police said.

Lakhbir’s sister said: “we want justice for him at the earliest,” adding she was unaware of the motive behind the murder.