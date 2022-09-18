Chandigarh University ‘leaked videos’ row: 2 arrested, probe ordered

In an official statement, Dr. RS Bawa, pro-chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, “All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless.”

Protests erupted on Saturday night (September 17) at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali after “rumours” of objectionable videos of girl students in a hostel on the campus were allegedly leaked online. However, the university has dismissed the “rumours” while two have been arrested on Sunday.

The videos were allegedly shot by one of the girls living in the university hostel, who had sent them to a boy in Shimla who uploaded them on the Internet.

The girl who circulated the video has been apprehended, police said. Reports on Sunday evening said that the boy was also arrested by Himachal Pradesh police.

The arrested student’s mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis, police said, adding no suicide attempt by any student or death has occurred.

An FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on, officials said.

‘Rumours false, baseless’

The university, however, said the rumours of videos leaked online are “false and baseless”.

There were also rumours that seven girls had committed suicide, which too was dismissed by the varsity.

“There are rumours that seven girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident,” Bawa said.

Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo, who reached the university campus along with other senior officials to take stock of the situation after the Saturday night protests, told reporters that the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

However, a fresh protest was held on the university campus on Sunday evening by a large number of students, including males, with some of them accusing the university authorities of suppressing the incident.

Most of the protesters were dressed in black clothes and raised slogans like “we want justice” in the presence of police.

Punjab CM orders probe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe into the incident.

In a Hindi tweet, he wrote: “Sad to hear about the incident at the Chandigarh University. Instructions have been given for a high-level probe. Whoever will be found guilty, action would be taken against them.”

“I am in constant touch with officials concerned. I appeal to all of you to not pay heed to rumours,” he added.

Delhi Chief Minister and convener of AAP, the ruling party in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal has said that those involved in posting the “objectionable” videos of women students will get the strictest punishment.

“In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier reports

On Saturday night, the students staged a protest after the alleged ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students went viral. Around 60 such videos have been leaked, it was claimed.

Students were in a state of shock when clips of them having a bath surfaced online. The accused allegedly confessed when cornered by other girls and the hostel authorities.

Media reports said that the hostel authorities tried to suppress the incident but some of the girls whose videos were leaked ostensibly attempted suicide. And, the students held a massive protest on the campus against the management which led to the Mohali police arresting the girl and an FIR has been registered against her.

Minister appeals to students

Meanwhile, the Punjab education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, has appealed to the students to remain calm and he has assured action against the guilty.

“Urging students to remain calm and media to exercise caution, the minister said the issue is sensitive and relates to the dignity of “our sisters and daughters”, he said.

“I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared,” the minister tweeted. “We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society,” he added.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

Reports said that the student reportedly had been filming objectionable footage of other girls in the hostel for a long time now and sending them to a boy in Shimla who would leak them online.

Meanwhile, Punjab women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati assured the parents that the guilty will not be spared. This is a serious matter and an investigation is underway, she told them.