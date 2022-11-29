BSF women personnel shoot down Pak drone carrying drugs in Amritsar

Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone entering Indian territory in Amritsar from Pakistan on Monday night and foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt.

The drone was loaded with 3.1 kg of narcotics and was being sent into Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, on Monday night, officials said.

On noticing the drone, two female constables of the 73 battalion fired 25 rounds and brought it down at 11.05 pm. An immediate search helped retrieve a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with six rotors.

The drone, weighing 18 kg, was carrying 3.11 kg of narcotics, which was wrapped in a white polythene that was attached underneath it, the BSF said.

“Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt. The drone was shot down by women personnel,” a spokesperson for the force said.

Another drone was spotted near the Vadai Cheema border outpost at 10.57 pm on Monday, an official said. After the BSF troops opened fire at the UAV, it went back to Pakistan.

Last Friday, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.