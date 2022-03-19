10 AAP MLAs take oath as Punjab ministers

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh

Ten AAP MLAs, eight of whom are first time MLAs, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Dr. Vijay Singla, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Harjot Singh Bains and Dr. Baljit Kaur, the lone woman in the cabinet, took the oath in Punjabi.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including that of the Chief Minister.

Punjab Governor had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn in as Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, on Wednesday.

The AAP bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

